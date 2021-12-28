Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $145.16 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $14.52 or 0.00029883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $145.16 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

