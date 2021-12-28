Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.51. Urban One shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 194,007 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.