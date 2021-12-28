Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.51. Urban One shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 194,007 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
