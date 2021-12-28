UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $166,622.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

