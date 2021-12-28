USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $5.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

