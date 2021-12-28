UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 57,768 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.