Vabble 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $590,298.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Vabble has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $590,298.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

