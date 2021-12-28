Vai (VAI) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.15 million and $1.74 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 65,565,861 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.