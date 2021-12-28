Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,066 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $43,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.