Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 280,170 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.16% of Oil States International worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

