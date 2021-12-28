Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,476 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Ormat Technologies worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.