Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

