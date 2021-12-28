Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 164,927 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,927 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.48% of Zynga worth $39,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock worth $761,849 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

