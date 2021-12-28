Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,382,858 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $925,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

