Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 634,888 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of Mosaic worth $49,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

