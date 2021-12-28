Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,757,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,501,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.96% of McEwen Mining worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 606.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 165,630 shares during the period. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

