Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.20% of Stem worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,281 shares of company stock worth $7,598,624. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

