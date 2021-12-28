Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

