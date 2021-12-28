Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.55% of Dril-Quip worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 617,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

