Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,600 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.26% of Corvus Gold worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

KOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

