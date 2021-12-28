Van ECK Associates Corp Has $26.72 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Seagen worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 48.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $183,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

