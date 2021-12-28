Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.16 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.07% of DMC Global worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

DMC Global stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $760.81 million, a PE ratio of 451.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

