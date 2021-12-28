Van ECK Associates Corp Has $32.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

