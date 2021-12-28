Van ECK Associates Corp Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

