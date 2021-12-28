Van ECK Associates Corp Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

