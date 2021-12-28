Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,919.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,792.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

