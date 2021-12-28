Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $736,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 22.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

