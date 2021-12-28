Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.81% of Prospect Capital worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 86,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 220,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

