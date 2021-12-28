Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.26% of RPC worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.98. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.