Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Illumina by 15.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,215 shares of company stock worth $5,843,219 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $384.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

