Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.40% of SilverCrest Metals worth $54,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

