Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 6.92% of Nabors Industries worth $54,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.