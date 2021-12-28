Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.34% of Starwood Property Trust worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

