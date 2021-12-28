Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,399 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $375.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

