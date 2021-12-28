Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,149 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Novavax worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Novavax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Novavax by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,180 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,393. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.