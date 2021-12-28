Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 207,732 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,732 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.39% of Orla Mining worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

ORLA opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $953.26 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

