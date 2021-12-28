Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 22,000 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 326,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.