Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 22,905 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.53% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $46,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

