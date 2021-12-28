Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 315,072 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,391 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 315,072 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.42% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 792,159 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 256,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,947 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

