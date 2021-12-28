Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 63,466 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of AGNC Investment worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.