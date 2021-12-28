VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,402 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

