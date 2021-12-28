Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 599 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.