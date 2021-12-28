Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 126,123 shares.The stock last traded at $197.30 and had previously closed at $197.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

