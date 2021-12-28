Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 153,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,624,677 shares.The stock last traded at $61.47 and had previously closed at $61.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

