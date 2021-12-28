Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

