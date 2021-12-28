Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $325.70. 8,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.