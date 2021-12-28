Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 156,503 shares.The stock last traded at $106.65 and had previously closed at $106.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

