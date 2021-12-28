Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

