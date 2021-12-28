Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.02

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 9185136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

