Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $219.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.