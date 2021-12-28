Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,429,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,036,000 after purchasing an additional 752,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

